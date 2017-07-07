Red Sox’s Offense, Pitching Both Struggle In Back-To-Back Boston Losses

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense and pitching had been clicking on all cylinders recently, but the past two games have been a different story.

The Sox’s bats have hit a combined .133 over the past two games, and the pitching hasn’t been much better with a 5.63 ERA, both of which contributed to the Red Sox’s 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

