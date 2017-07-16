Red Sox’s Rick Porcello ‘Frustrated’ With Performance In Loss To Yankees

Share this:

Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff Sunday afternoon against the New York Yankees, but a total lack of offensive support didn’t help his case either.

The Boston Red Sox starter labored through six innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on nine hits. But unfortunately for the right-hander, Boston’s bats fell silent in a 3-0 loss in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

After the game, Porcello summed up his outing as “frustrating,” as a few mislocated pitches proved to be costly.

To hear what else Porcello had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images