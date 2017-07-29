Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Reacts To Allowing Two Home Runs In 14th Loss

Rick Porcello experienced some ups and downs in his surprising start Friday night.

Porcello, who took the mound after David Price went on the disabled list, lasted seven innings, but he allowed four earned runs on two home runs in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. It also was his 14th loss of the season, as he’s struggled to return to his 2016 Cy Young form.

To hear what Porcello said about his performance and the changes to the Red Sox’s rotation, watch the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.