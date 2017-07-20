Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Trying To ‘Limit Any Outside Distractions’

Share this:

Rick Porcello was brilliant during the 2016 Major League Baseball season en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award.

While Porcello hasn’t received the same offensive support this season that he did in 2016, the right-hander isn’t letting anything break his focus, including social media.

Porcello doesn’t have an Instagram, and while he is on Twitter, the Cy Young winner hasn’t tweeted since January.

The Red Sox pitcher spoke with NESN’s Courtney Cox about social media, road trips and what he does during a 15-inning game during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night.

He also talked about Old Dominion Freight Line’s ongoing contest. Old Dominion Freight Line is giving away tickets to the next three World Series to whoever comes closest to guessing their experts’ opinion on the number of baseballs it would take to fill the customized baseball trailer that will be outside Fenway Park from Monday through Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images