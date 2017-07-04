Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Turned In Encouraging Outing Vs. Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







Rick Porcello has had a rough 2017 campaign to this point, but he might have turned a corner Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking three in Boston’s 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers.

Porcello showed good command and downward action on his sinker, the best pitch in his arsenal, and was able to baffle the Rangers’ offense for most of the night.

To hear what Porcello had to say about his outing, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.