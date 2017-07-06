Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Exits Game Vs. Rays After Being Hit By Pitch On Hand

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will be without their starting shortstop for the remainder of Thursday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit the game after Rays starter Jacob Faria hit him in the hand with a pitch in the first inning.

Faria drills Bogaerts on the hand. He's walking to first. pic.twitter.com/JMjcPsvgJR — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) July 6, 2017

Bogaerts would make his way to first, and even took the field leading into the bottom half of the frame. But after he continued to favor the hand, Red Sox manager John Farrell decided to pull him from the game.

Tzu-Wei Lin, who started the game at third base, slid over to shortstop to replace Bogaerts, while Deven Marrero entered the contest to man the hot corner.

The plunking adds to an already lousy day for Bogaerts. The 24-year-old finished second behind Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas in the final fan vote for the American League All-Star team.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images