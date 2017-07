Share this:

Fenway Park was a pretty busy place Saturday, and it all was for a very good cause.

“America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” was the site of the eighth annual Run to Home Base, during which runners participated in a 9K to raise money and support for veterans.

It truly was an awesome event, and you can relive some of the moments, as well as hear from people connected to the Run for Home Base, in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.