Renewed Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Reminds Boston Of Alex Rodriguez’s Top Villain Moments

The New York Yankees have had a successful 2017 campaign so far, and it’s bringing back the “old days” of their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry reached a peak in the early- to mid-2000’s when Alex Rodriguez spurned Boston to join New York, only to see the Red Sox come out on top year after year after winning their first World Series in 86 years in 2004. The feud cooled off a bit in recent seasons, as Derek Jeter, Rodriguez and many of the core villains retired and the Red Sox gained more success, but A-Rod will be back in town Saturday with FOX Sports 1 as the teams square off at Fenway Park.

The former Yankees third baseman easily was the Red Sox’s biggest nemesis in that era, and his presence in Boston brings up his greatest (or worst?) moments as a villain. Check them out by clicking the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Inside photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images