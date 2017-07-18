Renowned Trainer Predicts Mayweather-McGregor II, With Very Surprising Result

Share this:

We’ve seen plenty of hot takes and conspiracy theories regarding the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match. But Robert Garcia may have just upped the ante.

Garcia is a highly successful boxing trainer — he was named Trainer of the Year by The Ring magazine in 2011 and has worked with many notable boxers, some of whom have fought against Mayweather. Garcia was discussing the Aug. 26 superfight Sunday when he dropped this bold opinion: There will be a rematch between the undefeated boxer and UFC star, and it will happen on McGregor’s own turf.

“McGregor’s going to be bitching (after the first fight),” Garcia said in a video interview. “It’s all a plan, I’m telling you. It’s business. McGregor’s going to make, like, $200 million in both fights; Mayweather is going to make $500 million.”

For the record, Garcia believes McGregor has “zero chance” of beating Mayweather in a boxing match. But judging by this exchange, he also appears to believe Mayweather would defeat “The Notorious” in an MMA-style bout.

“Mayweather still wins,” Garcia added. “Because that’s the plan. McGregor’s not going to win, but he’s going to make $200 million. I think (Mayweather) knocks him out, too.”

A couple notes here: We’re not 100 percent sure Garcia was referencing an MMA fight; he spoke over the interviewer a few times, so it’s possible he missed the part about an octagon bout and just thinks the two will meet again in the boxing ring. If Garcia does believe it’s an MMA fight, though, his comments suggest a Mayweather win could be staged to earn both fighters the biggest possible payday.

Garcia might be onto something about the money — we wouldn’t rule out these two fighting again if there’s a hefty check to be cashed.

