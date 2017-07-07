Report: Robert Kraft Buys Into ESports League, Will Have Team In Boston

Share this:

The NFL already has a close connection to the video game industry, thanks to the “Madden NFL” series, and it appears the connection is going to get even closer for the New England Patriots.

ESPN eSports writer Jason Wolf reported Thursday that Patriots owner Rober Kraft secured an agreement with Blizzard Entertainment to participate in its new Overwatch League. Blizzard reportedly made six agreements, including one with New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon, for teams in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea.

Los Angeles-based Immortals and San Francisco-based NRG Esports bought into the league for $20 million per spot and will own the teams in each of their home cities, Wolf reported, citing sources. Kraft will be guaranteed the Boston team, but it’s unknown what he, Wilpon and the Shanghai and Seoul teams will pay.

Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer online first-person shooter game, which Blizzard released in May of 2016. According to Wolf, the game has amassed a following of 30 million players since then.

