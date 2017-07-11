Richard Seymour Off To Pretty Strong Start At World Series Of Poker

Share this:

Tweet







Richard Seymour is trying his hand at a new sport(?).

The legendary New England Patriots defensive lineman has switched his attention from the football field to the poker table, and he recently came in 24th at a World Series of Poker no-limit hold’em tournament, according to CardPlayer.com. That finish was pretty good for anyone, let alone a newcomer, but now he has his eyes set on the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Seymour currently is competing in the biggest poker tournament in the world, and his tweet early Sunday morning suggested he started pretty well.

Bagged 114k of 50k starting stack @WSOP…Let's Go Sey😁 pic.twitter.com/u74fH6wCkp — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) July 9, 2017

“Poker is really competitive,” Seymour told CardPlayer.com. “It’s a great hobby. It keeps me mentally sharp. I get to compete against the best in the world. Poker is one of those things that my buddies and I enjoy playing. It’s fun. That’s the bottom line. (The WSOP) is always a great time of year. This is really the mecca during the summer. … It’s a marathon.

“I’m not trying to get into any really big pots unless I got it. I’m just cruising along. You don’t want to play too fast in this tournament, because it has a really great structure. You try to wait for good spots and hope the cards cooperate.”

It appears that’s continued to be the case, as a quick look at the WSOP leaderboard at 6:48 p.m. ET shows him in 196th place with 110,000 in chips — by the way, there were 7,221 entrants, according to WSOP.com.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images