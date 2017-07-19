Rick Porcello Believes Andrew Benintendi ‘Is A Hero’ In Red Sox’s Outfield

Share this:

Tuesday was a big night at Fenway Park, and not just because the Toronto Blue Jays are in town.

The Boston Red Sox are hosting “Game of Thrones” night at Fenway Park, and as part of the promotional night, fans got to take home a “GOT”- themed Andrew Benintendi bobblehead doll.

Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, who has watched a few seasons of the hit television show, was a big fan of the bobblehead doll because he believes Benintendi is a “hero” for Boston in the outfield.

Porcello spoke to NESN’s Rachel Holt about “Game of Thrones” night and the outfield’s dance moves during a Facebook Live on Tuesday night.

He also talked about Old Dominion Freight Line’s ongoing contest. Old Dominion Freight Line is giving away tickets to the next three World Series to whoever comes closest to guessing their experts’ opinion on the number of baseballs it would take to fill the customized baseball trailer that will be outside Fenway Park from Monday through Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images