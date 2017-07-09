Rick Porcello Credits ‘Increased Aggressiveness’ For Midseason Turnaround

Share this:

Tweet







Rick Porcello was dominant Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander gave up one run on six hits while striking out seven in a complete-game effort at Tropicana Field. While Porcello showed flashes of his 2016 form, the Red Sox’s offense was unable to support him as it tallied just three hits in a 1-0 loss to the Rays.

Despite the loss, Porcello has looked much better over his past three starts. He has been able to command all of his pitches while keeping the ball on the ground with heavy sink to his fastball and staying away from the big inning, which haunted him early in the season.

To hear what Porcello had to say about his outing, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images