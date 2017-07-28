Rick Porcello Hitting Stride For Red Sox Ahead Of Series Vs. Royals

The Boston Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the mound to open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals Friday night at Fenway Park.

Porcello gets the ball after the news that David Price went on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his elbow.

The 2016 Cy Young award winner has not been the same pitcher as he was just a year ago, but Porcello is beginning to find his stride in 2017.

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images