Rick Porcello Looks To Get Back In Win Column In Series Finale Vs. Angels

by on Sun, Jul 23, 2017 at 8:26AM
The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column in Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the mound, looking to pick up his first win since June 23. The right-hander has pitched well of late, but a glaring lack of run support has his season record pitted at 4-12.

To hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Tim Wakefield preview Porcello’s start against the Angels, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

