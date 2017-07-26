Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lends Hand To Kyle Busch, Shows Him How To Twitter

Kyle Busch seemingly needs some social media coaching, and thankfully for him, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is willing to offer such services free of charge.

Stenhouse tweeted at Busch on Wednesday, offering the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion a hot tip on how to properly navigate the Twittersphere. He suggested that Busch post tweets that people want to see as a way to avoid unnecessary criticism.

Hey @KyleBusch this is where ppl want you to tweet a congrats. Just trying to help so the ones on social media don't get mad at you https://t.co/e6bDR7XCFg — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) July 26, 2017

Busch recently hit back at a Twitter troll who claimed that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has struggled throughout the 2017 season as karmic retribution for not congratulating Stenhouse, Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon, all of whom picked up their first Cup wins this year. “Rowdy” defensively responded to the message, saying “I did congratulate those guys. Just cause it wasn’t on social doesn’t mean I didn’t call or text.” Blaney posted a tweet the following day to confirm that Busch had reached out to him.

Although Blaney’s message might have temporarily put out the fire, Busch probably should head Stenhouse’s advice moving forward. Given Busch’s propensity for post-race outbursts, some NASCAR fans chastise Busch for any small slip-up he makes, and ultimately it’s easier to proactively appease them than it is to calm them down after the fact.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images