Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Outperforms All Other NASCAR Drivers On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seems to have found another sport to beat his fellow NASCAR drivers at.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver just won his second career race — and second of the season — at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1 and is set to appear on Monday’s episode of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” And according to the show, Stenhouse did better than any of the other “NASCAR Ninjas.”

Ryan Blaney also will appear on Stenhouse’s episode, and XFINITY Series driver Ben Kennedy already made his debut on June 26. However, this was Stenhouse’s second run at the obstacle course, and he told For The Win before they filmed the show in May that he hoped to do better than his first go, during which he fell off the rolling log on just the second task.

“I think last year I was really worried about falling off that log so much that I just eventually fell off,” Stenhouse said. “It’s just as much mental as it is strength, so I need to go in with the mindset that I’m going to conquer all the obstacles.”

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images