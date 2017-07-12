Rob Gronkowski Parties With Demi Lovato At Music Star’s Tour Kick-Off Bash

Share this:

Demi Lovato was in Boston on Tuesday to kick off her “Sorry Not Sorry” House Party Tour, and she reached out to the perfect local athlete to get the festivities rolling.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the music star, along with roughly 200 guests, at the first party of her mini-tour to promote her new single, per TMZ.

Lovato reportedly thought of the house party idea as a way of offering her fans a more intimate setting to enjoy “Sorry Not Sorry.” And according to TMZ, Gronkowski was more than happy to accept Lovato’s invitation for her stop in Boston.

I kicked off my House Party Tour last night. You guys were incredible Boston! Nothing like performing in someone’s living room 💗💗 #SNSHouseParty @kiss108 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Who knows, maybe Gronk will add some of Lovato’s new tunes to his pregame playlist.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Rob Gronkowski