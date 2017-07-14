Rob Gronkowski’s Ex-Girlfriend Camille Kostek Progresses In ‘SI Swim Search’

Share this:

Camille Kostek is moving on.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader, who also is Rob Gronkowski’s ex-girlfriend, has progressed to the second round of SI’s Swimsuit Search. Kostek is one of 15 remaining contestants out of thousands of entrants, who answered SI’s open casting call to be their next swimsuit star. The competition winner will appear in SI’s 2018 Swimsuit issue.

Kostek and 14 others will travel to “Miami Swim Week” to help promote SI’s debut swimwear line.

Kostek and Gronkowski were romantically linked in 2015 and 2016 before parting ways.

She apparently left the NFL cheerleading world to pursue a modelling career, which might have just reached its takeoff point.

