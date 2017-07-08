Robert Whittaker’s Striking Ability Will Faze Yoel Romero At UFC 213

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — Yoel Romero doesn’t lose often, but he’ll face his toughest test yet when he takes on Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 for the interim middleweight belt.

Whittaker presents an interesting challenge for Romero because of his elite striking ability. Whittaker has the best significant strike differential and the most significant strikes per minute in the middleweight class, according to FightMetric.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino explain how Whittaker’s powerful standing game will be too much for Romero to handle Saturday night in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images