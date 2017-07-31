Roger Goodell Confirms He’ll Be At Gillette Stadium For Patriots’ Opener

New England Patriots fans, mark your calendars.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whose relationship with the Pats and their fans can be described as hostile at best, reportedly is committed to going to the NFL season opener between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. Goodell previously stated he plans to attend the game, but fans still have had their doubts.

That speculation likely can be put to rest, though.

Roger Goodell said he will be in Foxborough for Opening Night. Said he is not concerned about fan reaction there — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 31, 2017

Given what happened the last time Goodell was surrounded by a large number of Patriots supporters, it’s a good bet that Gillette Stadium will be quaking with boos this fall.

Goodell hasn’t attended a game at “The Razor” since the 2014 AFC Championship Game — the game that famously kicked off the Deflategate saga.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images