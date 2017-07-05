Ronda Rousey Claims Fiancé Travis Browne Found ‘Punks’ Who Robbed Her

Share this:

Tweet







Ronda Rousey is an accomplished mixed martial artist, so you wouldn’t want to mess with her. But you definitely don’t want to mess with her fiancé, fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.

Browne stands at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds and is one of the most feared heavyweights in UFC. So you can only imagine what it would be like to be confronted be a highly angered Browne.

Well, two mindless thieves found that out the hard way, as Rousey revealed in an appearnce on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday. After returning to her Venice Beach home one day back in January, Rousey realized a helping of valuables had been stolen.

“Someone had been squatting in my house for like three days, sleeping in my bed,” she said. “They stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, my credit cards.”

But thanks to security cameras, Rousey and Browne were able to discover who committed the crime. And with a little detective work, Browne met face to face with the alleged thieves, although he didn’t resort to any physical violence.

“We have security cameras, so we looked back at them and saw that there were a bunch of kids with skateboards,” Rousey said. “There’s a famous skate park right across the street because we’re in Venice. My man’s 6-foot-7, 260 and he B-lines it straight to the skateboard park and finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough to not (smacking motion) in the middle of the park. We’d get sued pretty hard. He found the police right then and they caught them. … What little punks.”

You can see Rousey’s interview in the video below.

According to TMZ, 21-year-old Zhamila Bolat and 20-year-old Alim Young have been arrested in connection to the burglary, but have not yet been formally charged. While further punishment probably is on the way for the both of them, we imagine they were pretty frightened after facing Browne.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images