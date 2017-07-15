Red Sox Gameday Live

Run To Home Base Raises Awareness, Money For Care For America’s Veterans

by on Sat, Jul 15, 2017 at 6:35PM
A vision from Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner led to the Run to Home Base at Fenway Park, and eight years later, the annual event still is going strong.

The event is held every year to raise funds for care and awareness to help veterans transition into civilian life, and it also shows them that there truly are people who care about them and are thankful for their service.

Hear what Brigadier General (ret.) Jack Hammond said about the event and more in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

