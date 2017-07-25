Ryan Blaney Assures People Kyle Busch Really Did Congratulate Him For Win

If it didn’t happen on the internet, did it really happen?

Things got a bit testy on Twitter on Sunday when Kyle Busch went after a “troll” for claiming he didn’t congratulate recent winners for their first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories. Busch claimed that he did, in fact, congratulate the drivers, just not on social media.

And Ryan Blaney, who won the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 back in June, confirmed Busch congratulated him — twice.

For the record, Kyle did text and congratulated me in person at Michigan. Just because it's not on twitter doesn't mean it didn't happen. https://t.co/upmkYax9Ri — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) July 24, 2017

What next? Are NASCAR drivers going to start sending written thank you letters to their supporters? GASP!

