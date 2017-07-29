Ryan Mallett Has Disastrous Practice Filling In For Injured Joe Flacco

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback situation is not looking so hot right now.

Starting QB Joe Flacco injured his back lifting weights Thursday, which will keep him out of training camp for at least a week. In the meantime, Mallett is taking first-team reps at practice, and it’s quickly become a disaster.

ESPN’s Jamison Henley reported Friday that Mallett threw “at least” five interceptions and was nearly picked off twice more. After his last interception, the 29-year-old (literally) threw his towel in the air in surrender. It apparently was bad enough that linebacker Terrell Suggs made a comment to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

“Hey, Marty, tell Mallett to throw to the guys wearing the purple (offense) jerseys,” Suggs said, per Henley.

Flacco believes he’ll only be out for the week, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that he’d be out three to six weeks.

The team signed former Arena Football League QB/realtor David Olson on Friday despite reports that coach John Harbaugh was talking to Colin Kaepernick. If Rapoport’s report about Flacco is right, the Ravens definitely will want to consider bringing in Kaepernick over what they currently have.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images