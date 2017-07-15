Ryan Reed’s Focus On Fitness Benefits Him Inside, Outside Of Race Car

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — It’s a familiar snarky remark for any uneducated observer of race car drivers: “How athletic do you have to be in order to drive a car for a living?” the skeptics ask.

Of course, anyone who’s spent more than a minute looking into the physical demands that come with driving a race car knows that it’s much more than just a casual drive through the countryside, and drivers train as such.

Ryan Reed, driver of the No. 16 Ford Mustang in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, is part of a younger generation of drivers who value time in the gym, on the bike or going for a good old-fashioned jog when they’re not in the car. The benefits, Reed told NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole, extend beyond physical appearance.

See what Reed had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images