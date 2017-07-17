Ryon Healy Welcomes Aaron Judge Into Jackie Bradley Jr.’s ‘Catch Club’

Share this:

Only Jackie Bradley Jr. could put Aaron Judge in company with Ryon Healy in 2017.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder robbed Healy of a walk-off home run in May with a spectacular catch. Bradley then denied Judge of a homer Sunday night.

So it only makes sense for the Oakland Athletics first baseman to welcome the New York Yankees right fielder into Bradley’s “catch club,” a group of players who have fallen victim to his defensive wizardry in recent years.

This being 2017, the commiseration between Healy and Judge naturally took place on Twitter.

Although Judge and Healy play home games 3,000-plus miles away from one other, Bradley officially has bonded them in brotherhood.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images