Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Patriots Losing ESPY Before Announcing Winner

Life still is tough for Atlanta Falcons fans.

The 25th annual ESPY Awards aired Wednesday night, and the New England Patriots were nominated for five awards, including two individual ones for quarterback Tom Brady. The Pats only took home the Best Game award for their 34-28 comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Best Team category.

And actor and Falcons fan Samuel L. Jackson was particularly happy about the latter, as he had the honor of presenting the award.

Samuel L. Jackson's really happy the Pats didn't win the Best Team ESPY. pic.twitter.com/KeKJ073Zz6 — Mark (@tole_cover) July 13, 2017

The Patriots pulled off the win after falling 28-3 late in the third quarter, completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history in the championship’s first-ever overtime. And with Atlanta blowing the best chance it had to win its first Super Bowl, it’s not surprising that Falcons fans still are salty.

