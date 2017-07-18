SCG Approved To Sell Its 800-Horsepower Road-Legal Prototypes In US

Share this:

The term “street-legal race car” gets thrown around a lot with regards to track-focused cars, such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. But the car that Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus just received approval to sell in the United States literally is a road-going version of the cars it goes endurance racing with.

SCG announced Tuesday that the NHTSA has approved its application for low-volume manufacturer status, according to Road & Track. The waiver allows the company to produce up to 325 examples of its upcoming SCG003S per year in the U.S. that won’t be held to certain federal regulations, though they must meet state emission regulations in order to be registered.

The first car from Glickenhaus’ company interestingly has something in common with Dallara’s forthcoming supercar. Dallara’s first road car will be called the Stradale, which is what the “S” at the end of SCG003S stands for, as it’s the Italian word for road — a common way for Italian automakers to denote road-going versions of their racers.

The SCG003S is the more-powerful, road-legal iteration of the SCG003 that Glickenhaus’ team runs in the Nurburgring 24 Hour. SCG currently builds its race cars in Turin, Italy, though it reportedly has plans to open a facility in the U.S.

Don’t expect the American factory to churn out its allotted 325 cars annually, though, as SCG expects to make six cars in 2018 and 10 in 2019. And each one will come with a $2 million price tag.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus