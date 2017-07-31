Seagull Comes Dangerously Close To Getting Obliterated By 90-MPH Fastball

Some people feel the apocalypse will arrive via some catastrophic bird invasion. That’s a fine theory and all, except for one glaring problem.

If birds keep dive-bombing into baseball stadiums and flying in front of fastballs, there won’t be any left to take over the world.

Many baseball fans remember when Randy Johnson struck a bird during a spring training game in 2001, sending the bird down in a sea of feathers. Well, history almost repeated itself Sunday during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics.

Nearly had another Randy Johnson episode in Oakland, suicide seagull avoids pitch and Davis somehow fouls it off pic.twitter.com/KHBBCEAYHx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 31, 2017

That’s one seriously brave seagull.

Here’s a closer look:

But don’t think these kamikaze birds are just baseball fans.

Years ago, a tennis player struck and killed a small bird, and even even performed an impromptu funeral service.