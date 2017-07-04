LeBron James’ Video-Game Appearance Has Evolved Dramatically Since 2004

Share this:

If you’ve followed LeBron James closely throughout his career, you know his appearance has changed considerably. And, as you might expect, the digital version of the King has undergone quite the evolution as well.

James’ first video-game appearance came in “NBA Shootout 2004” and, to be blunt, he looked liked horrendous. Fast forward 13 years and the visual difference between the real James and the one balling inside your Xbox One practically is nonexistent.

To see just how much pixel-Bron has transformed over this years, watch this video, which was put together by Hoops Hype:

Here's a cool look at how @KingJames' video-game appearance has changed over the years: pic.twitter.com/K8RR3WNMnh — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2017

As bad as James looks in “Shootout 2004,” that Stephen Jackson-Darius Miles hybrid from “NBA Live 14” really is an abomination.

Personally, we can’t wait to see how the King’s new look manifests in the upcoming “NBA 2K18.”

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images