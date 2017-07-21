Sen. Marco Rubio, Diehard Dolphins Fan, Recommends New Job For Tom Brady

United States Sen. Marco Rubio, like any fan of an AFC East team not named the New England Patriots, thinks Tom Brady should go away. But unlike most people, he’s willing to take the fight all the way to Washington.

Rubio was in the nation’s capital Thursday for a the confirmation hearing for New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who President Donald Trump recently appointed as ambassador to the U.K. Despite his obvious disdain for the Jets, Rubio begrudgingly said he’d support Johnson’s nomination.

After that, though, the Florida native hilariously found common ground with Johnson: a hatred of Brady. Check out his perfect solution to the problem in the video below:

Good try, Marco.

Unfortunately for Rubio and Johnson, though, many people around the NFL believe things wouldn’t change much if Brady left.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY NETWORK Images