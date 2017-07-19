Shane McMahon Survives Helicopter Crash Landing; Watch Him Recount Scary Story

Share this:

Shane McMahon is alive and well thanks to a some fine piloting.

The General manager of WWE’s “Smackdown” on Wednesday morning survived a harrowing helicopter ride, which ended in the Atlantic Ocean near Gilgo Beach in New York. McMahon was the only passenger in the Robinson R-44 helicopter, which landed in the water around 10:30 a.m., according to WABC New York. Neither McMahon nor the pilot, Mario Regtien, were injured in the crash. The United States coast guard and the New York Police Department helped rescue McMahon and Regtien.

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureau & Babylon Coast Guard. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

McMahon and Regtien spoke to reporters about their 1,400-foot drop after they returned to shore.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LIVE SATELLITE NEWS