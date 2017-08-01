Should Red Sox Have Targeted Starting Pitching At MLB Trade Deadline?

The Boston Red Sox could have gone multiple different directions as they approached Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

The Red Sox certainly addressed their most pressing needs: Eduardo Nunez was brought in to provide help at third base and the acquisition of Addison Reed will bolster the back end of Boston’s bullpen.

Starting pitching, however, did not appear to be in Dave Dombrowski’s plan of attack. The Sox aren’t in dire need of help, as Chris Sale probably is the American League Cy Young frontrunner, while Drew Pomeranz has been an exceptionally pleasant surprise this season. Rick Porcello has not been in Cy Young form, but his ability to go deep into ball games has been a great asset for Boston.

But outside of those three, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Red Sox’s rotation. Eduardo Rodriguez’s return from injury was matched by David Price’s elbow inflammation ailment. And although he pitched quite well Monday night, it’s hard to rely on Doug Fister to provide consistent quality outings.

Despite these uncertainties, Dombrowski didn’t seem to actively entertain the thought of bringing in another starter.

“I think you dip your toes in everything, but we were never close to any big type of trades,” he told reporters Monday. “Did a starting pitcher’s name come up? Yes. But we never got close to having any serious conversations.”

It would have been foolish for Boston to go for broke on another ace like Sonny Gray, who was dealt to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal Monday. But adding another arm who could lock down the No. 5 slot in the rotation could have benefited the team.

Fister likely will continue to own that job, while Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez both are able of making spot starts if need be. But if Rodriguez’s up-and-down season continues, and Price’s injury is more serious than initially thought, the Red Sox’s postseason hopes could be in jeopardy.

