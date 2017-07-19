Sign At Eldora Speedway Gives NASCAR Fans Directions Using Emojis

Share this:

If you’re going to Eldora Speedway this weekend, you probably should take a millennial with you.

A picture from Eldora on Wednesday reveals that some of the track’s signs provide you with directions solely using emojis. Although some of the hieroglyphics are fairly easy to comprehend, there’s one that we can’t make heads or tails of.

The sign definitely signifies that the ATM, medical center, media center and restrooms are dead ahead, but the jury’s out on what “!?” denotes.

Hopefully Eldora has a map key readily available, otherwise we have a feeling there will be lots of people wandering in circles with confused looks on their faces.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images