Simone Biles Shares Post-Wisdom Tooth Surgery Video, Drives Invisible Car

Even the strongest people aren’t immune to the effects of anesthesia.

Anyone who’s ever had their wisdom teeth removed probably has a story about the wacky things they said when they were still feeling the effects of the surgery drugs. However, many of us (luckily) didn’t have smartphones and/or social media when it happened, unlike gymnast Simone Biles.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a snippet of a video her sister took Thursday of her post-surgery antics, and it looks like she had a lot of fun pretending to drive a car.

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Biles said the entire video is 14 minutes long, so we can only imagine what the 20-year-old decided she wasn’t going to post on Twitter. Either way, you should be thankful if you got your wisdom teeth out before cell phone video was a thing.