Six Offensive Players Red Sox Still Could Target Before Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox already have been active prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. But will that trend continue until the deadline Monday afternoon?

The Sox acquired utilityman Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants. However, he hasn’t been much of a power hitter during his career, and that’s a need Boston still has.

With 100 home runs this season, the Red Sox rank last in the American League and 27th overall. So, in addition to bullpen help, it wouldn’t be surprising if Boston tries to add a power bat.

So, let’s take a look at a few names the Red Sox still could target before the deadline.

Jay Bruce, New York Mets

The right fielder already has 25 home runs this season, and he’s hit at least 18 homers in each of his 11 MLB seasons. The Mets acquired him last year to bolster their offense, but with their sub-.500 record, they could look to move him. And with the Red Sox’s outfield set, Bruce could be a fit at designated hitter.

Lucas Duda, Mets

Duda is another Mets trade candidate, and he could be slotted at first base or designated hitter. He has 17 home runs this season and, like Bruce, is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Curtis Granderson, Mets

Speaking of soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, Granderson also could be a trade candidate for the slumping Mets. While he’s no longer the 40-plus home run player he was with the Yankees, the outfielder and potential designated hitter has 13 homers so far this season, and has hit at least 20 in the previous three campaigns. He is 36 years old, though.

Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics

The first baseman is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and with the A’s well out of the playoff race, he could be a prime trade target for contenders. Alonso was an All-Star earlier this month, and he has 21 home runs. Plus, he’s played at DH in his career.

Ian Kinsler, Detroit Tigers

Kinsler is under contract for next season, but it’s a club option, giving a potential trade partner an out at the end of 2017. His power numbers have been up and down during his career, but he has a career high of 32 homers. He only has nine long balls so far this season, but he had 28 in 2016. He’s played second base for most of his career, so he would have to switch things up if he goes to Boston.

Justin Upton, Tigers

Upton is under contract through the 2021 season, which certainly would impact what a team would have to give up for him. But with the Tigers on the precipice of a rebuild, he might make more sense on a new team. Plus, the outfielder has some experience at designated hitter, and he has 16 home runs this season.

