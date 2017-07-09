Sixers’ Markelle Fultz ‘OK’ After Scary Ankle Injury In NBA Summer League

Share this:

An ankle injury won’t derail Markelle Fultz’s rookie season in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard reassured his Twitter followers Sunday he’s fine after he suffered a scary-looking left ankle injury during his team’s NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

I'm ok, thank you for all who where worried! 🙏🏼#F2G #TTP — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) July 9, 2017

Many feared Fultz might join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons among Sixers rookies who lost entire seasons due to injuries, but that won’t be the case.

The 76ers revealed Fultz’s diagnosis Sunday in a statement.

An update on Markelle Fultz: pic.twitter.com/RtkTbCwlgV — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 9, 2017

Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, seems to have dodged calamity at the outset of his NBA career.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images