Soccer Coach Rips Team In Funny Deadpan Interview After 20-5 Loss To 100 Kids

John Robertson is in midseason form, but the Inverness Caledonian Thistle players over whom he presides aren’t.

The Inverness manager ripped his team in a mock postgame interview last Thursday following their 20-5 loss to 100 local schoolchildren. Robertson said all the right things manager normally say to the reporters in the aftermath of a heavy defeat. How he managed to keep track of his math also is impressive.

📺 @ICTFC boss John Robertson reflects on his side's heavy defeat in the @McEwanFraser #BiggestHomeGame. He admits he got his tactics wrong. pic.twitter.com/E0FQhEwcyz — McEwan Fraser Legal (@ICTFC_MFL) July 16, 2017

“We pride ourselves on our team shape and discipline, and today it just didn’t happen,” Robertson said.

“I said to the players that when you’re defending you must show the players into the wide areas and we just allowed all 37 of their forwards to rush through the middle.

“It’s unacceptable. We have to get back on the training ground tomorrow and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’m sorry, to concede 20 goals to any team is not on.

“I must admit, we had them watched. And we were sure they were going to play a 50-25-25 formation, but they didn’t, they played the opposite. They played a 30-30-40 and it caught us out.”

Robertson and Inverness should enjoy the preseason fun and games as much as they can now. They’ll kick off their Scottish Championship (second division) season Aug. 5. against Dundee United.