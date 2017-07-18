Stephen Vogt Leaves Game After Brutal-Looking Home Plate Collision

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball has instituted rules to all but eliminate collisions at home plate, but it’s sometimes still unavoidable.

As was the case Monday night in Pittsburgh where Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl collided with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt on a play at the plate.

Kuhl didn’t intentionally attempt to run through the catcher, rather the throw from Milwaukee outfielder Domingo Santana arrived at home at just about the same time Kuhl did. The pitcher’s awkward, late slide didn’t help matters, either. Your browser does not support iframes.

As you can see, Vogt left the game, dealing with neck and knee issues.

“I was like, ‘Man, my neck hurts,’ and then I realized my knee hurts,” Vogt told reporters, per the team website. “You just kind of take an inventory.”

Luckily, Vogt did indicate he felt “pretty with it” as he lay on the ground, and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell acknowledged Vogt “got a little better as the night went on.”

Kuhl also was shaken up but remained in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images