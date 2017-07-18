Stephon Gilmore Throws Shade At Buffalo, Seriously Irks ‘Bills Mafia’

There might be some Stephon Gilmore fans left in Buffalo, but the numbers are declining faster than ever.
Gilmore, who left the Bills to sign a five-year, $65 million contract with the New England Patriots during the offseason, took a not-so-subtle jab at his former team in a tweet Monday. Unsurprisingly, “Bills Mafia” — who really need no introduction at this point — weren’t happy with Gilmore’s comments.
It all started when Gilmore suggested that playing in New England finally will bring him the exposure he desires.
Then, the fallout:
This isn’t exactly a flagrant violation of the Patriots’ “Don’t be a distraction” and “Do your job” mantras, but head coach Bill Belichick probably isn’t thrilled about it.
In any event, Gilmore’s impending return to Buffalo in Week 12 just got much more interesting.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
