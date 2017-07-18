Stephon Gilmore Throws Shade At Buffalo, Seriously Irks ‘Bills Mafia’

Share this:

There might be some Stephon Gilmore fans left in Buffalo, but the numbers are declining faster than ever.

Gilmore, who left the Bills to sign a five-year, $65 million contract with the New England Patriots during the offseason, took a not-so-subtle jab at his former team in a tweet Monday. Unsurprisingly, “Bills Mafia” — who really need no introduction at this point — weren’t happy with Gilmore’s comments.

It all started when Gilmore suggested that playing in New England finally will bring him the exposure he desires.

My People finally going to get to see me play on tv. #Patsnation#aboutthattime — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) July 17, 2017

Then, the fallout:

A little taste of what they were missing out on pic.twitter.com/6wWU2bHkLE — §H∆Ne (@goodplanb) July 17, 2017

FYI everyone saw you tackling last year. pic.twitter.com/2vu1jx3gqZ — Trending Buffalo (@TrendingBuffalo) July 17, 2017

Now the whole country will be able to see you get put on a spin cycle #bum pic.twitter.com/eWq20D7Kg0 — Mitch DiPirro (@MD2_3) July 17, 2017

I've watched you get torched on TV for years now. Maybe it's best they don't watch 😬🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy Olsson (@Andy_Olsson) July 17, 2017

Your people are going to see you exposed on national tv. Am I right @BMarshall @QuincyEnunwa @EricDecker87 @RyanFitzy14 ? #9/15/16 — Jake (@J_J_T_5) July 17, 2017

You probably could have been doing more to ensure that on your last team, but sure… good for you, I guess. — John Kaczorowski (@JKacz84) July 17, 2017

This isn’t exactly a flagrant violation of the Patriots’ “Don’t be a distraction” and “Do your job” mantras, but head coach Bill Belichick probably isn’t thrilled about it.

In any event, Gilmore’s impending return to Buffalo in Week 12 just got much more interesting.

