Struggling Cubs Land Jose Quintana In Blockbuster Trade With White Sox

The Chicago Cubs aren’t waiting around to improve before the July 31 trade deadline.

The Cubs on Thursday acquired Chicago White Sox ace Jose Quintana in a blockbuster trade that took the baseball world a bit by surprise. The Cubs sent four prospects to the White Sox in return, headlined by Eloy Jimenez, the No. 5 prospect in baseball per Baseball America.

Quintana’s move to Chicago’s North Side won’t be a long one, but the left-hander could give the Cubs a much-needed jolt in the second half. The defending World Series champs own a disappointing 43-45 record at the All-Star break thanks in part to a scuffling rotation that owns a combined 4.66 ERA, 17th in baseball. Quintana has had his own struggles this year — he’s 4-8 on the season with a 4.49 ERA — but the 2016 All-Star still was one of the best pitchers on the major league trade market.

The Cubs landing Quintana ends a long pursuit of the 28-year-old Colombia native, who was tied to many teams in trade rumors over the past several years. The last-place White Sox, meanwhile, netted an impressive haul of prospects in return as they continue to push forward on their rebuild.

