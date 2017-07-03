Taxi Hits, Injures Multiple Pedestrians Near Logan Airport, Police Say

Share this:

Update (4:04 p.m. ET): State police have confirmed 10 people sustained injuries of varying degrees in the accident, and have been transported to hospitals in the area. Officers interviewing the taxi driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, and have seized his vehicle.

The accident is still under investigation, though police say it doesn’t appear to have been intentional.

Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to strike a group of pedestrians Monday.

Police say “several” people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle drove into a crowd at Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive in Boston. The incident reportedly occurred near the taxi pool where drivers wait for fares at Logan Airport.

Based on pictures from the scene, it appears the car drove onto the sidewalk and into a collection of picnic tables.

Image, via @NBCBoston chopper, of car that crashed into pedestrians near Logan Airport. Serious injuries reported. No word on cause yet. pic.twitter.com/Ai6HNUl7Gg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) July 3, 2017

There’s no word yet on why the driver hit the bystanders, though officials reportedly don’t suspect it was related to terrorism.