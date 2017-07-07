Tecia Torres Submits Julianna Lima At TUF 25 Finale, Calls Out Michelle Waterson

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Tecia Torres must have grown tired of unanimous decisions.

The UFC’s fifth-ranked strawweight contender recorded the first finish of her mixed martial arts career Friday night, clamping a vicious rear naked choke on Juliana Lima and submitting her just 53 seconds into the second round of their Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale bout at T-Mobile Arena.

It was Torres’ 10th professional fight and her sixth in the UFC. All nine previous fights went three rounds and to the judges — impressive, considering they came against competition such as Paige VanZant, Rose Namajunas (twice) and Bec Rawlings, and she’d only lost once. Lima was no slouch, either — she went the distance with current strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and had won three of her previous four fights.

Torres now has her sights on Michelle Waterson, the No. 6 contender in the division.

“I think that Karate Hottie can get me the title shot,” Torres said after the fight. “… That’s who I’ve been waiting for, karate versus karate, and I think that’s a big enough fight to propel me into the No. 1 contender spot. I can be ready to go again as soon as late August. …

“Let’s go, Mrs. Karate Hottie.”

