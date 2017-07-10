Terrance Knighton Goes On Epic Rant About Pay Differences In NFL, NBA

Terrance Knighton has been out of the NFL for almost a year, but the former defensive tackle still is looking out for his fellow football comrades.
In reaction to the NBA’s exciting offseason in which several players have received massive contracts, Knighton made his case that NFL players should receive a greater level of pay, and he used specific names to prove his point.
The eight-year NFL veteran made it clear he wasn’t totally bashing basketball players, but stuck to his opinion of which athletes should be earning the bigger paycheck.
We have a feeling Knighton’s stance would be well received throughout the NFL.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
