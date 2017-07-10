Terrance Knighton Goes On Epic Rant About Pay Differences In NFL, NBA

Share this:

Terrance Knighton has been out of the NFL for almost a year, but the former defensive tackle still is looking out for his fellow football comrades.

In reaction to the NBA’s exciting offseason in which several players have received massive contracts, Knighton made his case that NFL players should receive a greater level of pay, and he used specific names to prove his point.

NFL makes billions a year. Time to get back to that negotiation table. And this time we need to stay strong and not budge. Make em Pay!!! — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Aaron Rodgers should be making more money then James Harden — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Tom Brady should be making more money then Steph Curry — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Aqib Talib and Chris Harris should be making more then Evan Turner — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

I could name 30 people who should be making more money then Chandler Parsons — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

I could name another 30 that should be making more then Harrison Barnes — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

The eight-year NFL veteran made it clear he wasn’t totally bashing basketball players, but stuck to his opinion of which athletes should be earning the bigger paycheck.

And I'm not saying NBA players should make less. Just that NFL players should be making more — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

We have a feeling Knighton’s stance would be well received throughout the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images