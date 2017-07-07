MLB

Terry Francona Won’t Coach All-Star Game After Procedure For Irregular Heartbeat

Terry Francona is OK after a health scare, but he won’t be ready in time for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

The Cleveland Indians manager underwent a cardiac ablation procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat, the team announced Friday, adding that Francona now is “resting comfortably.” Francona was set to manage the American League All-Star team as the coach of last season’s AL pennant winner, but he’s not expected to return to his post until Friday, July 14.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills, who also was Francona’s right-hand man with the Boston Red Sox from 2004 until 2009, will coach manage the AL team in Francona’s stead. Tampa Bay Rays skipper and fellow Red Sox alum Kevin Cash will assist Mills.

