The NFL’s Second Highest-Selling Jersey Behind Tom Brady’s Is Shocking

James Conner hasn’t played a single down in the NFL, yet he already sits a notch below Tom Brady in at least one category.

Conner has the second highest-selling jersey in the league, according to the latest Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report, which lists the best-selling player jerseys nationwide at the sporting goods retailer. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back trails only Brady, who is coming off his fifth Super Bowl title as quarterback of the New England Patriots.

This obviously is shocking, especially with Conner entering the league this season as a third-round draft pick (105th overall). But the 22-year-old Pennsylvania native is a cancer survivor playing for his hometown team after an impressive college career at the University of Pittsburgh, so it’s easy to understand why he’s such a fan favorite, especially in the Steel City.

Conner, the top-ranked rookie, sits ahead of Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who sit at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in NFL jersey sales, according to the Dick’s report. Prescott and Elliott are coming off sensational rookie campaigns with Dallas.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz locked down the No. 5 spot, while Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. occupy the No. 6 through No. 8 spots, respectively. Brady’s teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, and Conner’s teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown, round out the top 10.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images