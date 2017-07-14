The Track Bar: Kyle Larson’s Penalty Alters Championship Conversation

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Larson has been as impressive as any other driver in NASCAR this season, but his hopes for a championship took a big hit this week.

Larson’s No. 42 team was assessed an L1 penalty, costing him 35 driver points as well as the lead in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. Meanwhile, crew chief Chad Johnston received a three-race suspension.

All of it gives Martin Truex Jr., who assumed the lead and a leg-up in the battle for the regular-season title, a lot to smile about this weekend for the Overtons 301.

NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe went on location at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to talk about Larson’s penalty, Aric Almirola’s return, Matt Kenseth’s future and more on “The Track Bar.”

Watch this week’s full episode above.

