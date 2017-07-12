This Guy’s Sports Broadcasting Impersonations Are Out Of This World

Share this:

Some people are just blessed with the ability to do great things, but never realize it.

Until, of course, they become YouTube famous.

Such is the case with a still-unidentified man whose sports broadcasting voice is taking the internet by storm. It might not be long before two videos, which were uploaded to Nacho Muchacho’s YouTube on Tuesday, lead to this guy receiving multiple job offers.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think this guy actually is a member of either NBC or FOX’s broadcasts.

He teased his call of a theoretical New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers season opener in the first video, but goes all-in on this next one:

That performance admittedly was more rough around the edges than the first, but it’s still clear this guy has some serious pipes.

We think it’s safe to say his career is just getting started.