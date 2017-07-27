This Jets Player Actually Believes Winning Super Bowl Is ‘Realistic’

It’s not hyperbole to suggest the New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL entering the 2017 season. But don’t tell that to Leonard Williams.

In fact, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle believes the Jets could be among the league’s best.

When recently asked whether the Jets could win a Super Bowl in the near future, Williams offered up the following:

“I think it’s definitely realistic,” Williams told the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta. “I know how much talent we have on our team. I think at this level it’s not about who’s the most talented. It’s about who’s the most together as a team and who’s going to play well with each other and have the least amount of mistakes.”

Williams also said: “We’re not here to say that we want a certain record. We want a championship. It doesn’t matter what outside people think.”

In Williams’ defense, what’s he supposed to do, agree with those who say his team could go 0-16?

At the end of the day, the biggest thing standing between the Jets and a Super Bowl title is the same thing preventing most of the NFL from reaching the top: the New England Patriots.

